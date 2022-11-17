BEECHER — There was no more fitting way for Kankakee and Beecher's battle at the Ladycat Classic to end in Beecher Thursday night — with several players showing their grit by sprawling to the hardwood for a loose ball.

With 11 seconds remaining, the Kays had a 37-35 lead and an in-bounds pass near midcourt, one that was stolen by Bobcats freshman Ava Pattenaude. As Pattenaude drove down the floor under tight pressure from the Kays' Taleah Turner, a Pattenaude mishandle sent the ball — and several players from both teams — to the ground, leading to a jump ball in favor of the Kays with a tenth of a second remaining, allowing them to hold on for the two-point win in pool play of the Ladycat Classic.

"[Beecher] played a great game and I thought they were real gritty; they really dug in and gave themselves a chance to win this basketball game," Kays coach Kurt Weigt said. "Fortunately for us, we were a little tougher and stickier down the stretch, I thought, which helped us force some turnovers late in the game."

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you