Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Orientation appointments are now being accepted for the spring of 2020 high school equivalency classes offered through Kankakee Community College. Program orientations are required before enrollment.
Classes begin in March and there is no cost to the student.
Classes are designed for students at least 16 years of age who have not completed high school and are not enrolled in the school system.
KCC offers the classes as preparation for a high school equivalency exam including the GED and HiSET. The college also offers a GED practice test to current students.
Go to adulted.kcc.edu, and click on enroll.
Orientations are held at KCC’s riverfront campus in Kankakee and the KCC Miner South Extension Center in Watseka with morning and evening sessions available.
Evening session orientation also is offered at First United Methodist Church of Momence, 111 W. Fourth St., Momence.
For more information, email GED@kcc.edu or gbeglau@kcc.edu, go to adulted.kcc.edu; or call 815-802-8304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!