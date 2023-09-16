For years, the cost of a college education has been one of the inflation leaders in the country.

That trend was slowed a bit in recent years by COVID-19, but Forbes points out college costs rose 169% from 1980 to 2020. Research.com says between 1989 and 2016, the cost of attending college went up eight times faster than the rate of inflation. The figure, the same study says, was driven by the rising cost of support services, a decreasing share of aid from the states and the expense of implementing the latest technology.

One possible solution is to invest in a 529 College Savings Plan. The basic idea behind the plan is to provide parents, grandparents and, for that matter, just about anyone, with a tax advantage if they invest money toward a college education.

