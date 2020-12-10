KANKAKEE — From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until further notice, Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center in collaboration with NTL Laboratory will be conducting free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
The tests will be available at 367 S. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee.
All are welcome for testing, with or without insurance.
For questions or additional information, call Duane Dean at 815-939-0125.
