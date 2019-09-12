FOOTBALL: Week three capsules

Bishop McNamara at Riverside-Brookfield
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/LB Owen Jackson, RB/DE Caleb Smith
Preview: The Bulldogs went 2-0 in nonconference play ahead of Friday’s tilt, but neither of their first two opponents, Morton and Wauconda, can match what the Irish bring to the table. The Irish will look to make their mark in the ground game early on with the running game, led by Jackson, and the defense will look to disrupt the Bulldogs’ passing game.
Pick: Bishop McNamara 35, Riverside-Brookfield 21
Kankakee at Thornwood
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB Tyjuane Stewart, LB Daquan Burns
Preview: The Kays were a point away from a 2-0 start and an upset win against Crete-Monee last week, but they have to bounce back quickly against a Thornwood squad with a pair of 52-0 victories under their belts. Offensively, everything seems to be clicking for the Kays to a degree, but this could be the week coach Derek Hart’s new scheme reaches a new level after finding some familiarity.
Pick: Kankakee 35, Thornwood 27
Coal City at Herscher
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Coal City — RB/LB Daniel Jezik, WR/RB/DB Asa Cooper; Herscher — RB Cody Lunsford, WR/DB Camden Berns
Preview: The Coalers are riding high after knocking off Bishop McNamara last week, and the Tigers are banged up and reeling after falling at Central. Coal City, as it does nearly every week, has a significant depth advantage, with more than twice as many names on its roster as the Tigers. As we enter the grueling grind of conference play, that might play more and more to the Coalers’ advantage as the weeks pile up.
Pick: Coal City 42, Herscher 24
Wilmington at Streator
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/DB Cody Franzen, OL/DL Hunter Doherty
Preview: The Wildcats have steamrolled their two larger nonconference opponents ahead of their tilt with the biggest school in the Illinois Central Eight. After displaying ground dominance Week 1, Wilmington quarterback Keaton Hopwood displayed his abilities last week. The Bulldogs will have a tough time containing the Wildcats, and Wilmington’s defense should continue to remain stout.
Pick: Wilmington 35, Streator 13
Reed-Custer at Peotone
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Reed-Custer — QB Dylan Garrelts, RB/DL Kaleb Knust; Peotone — RB/LB Sam Biedron, RB/LB Ben Balmer
Preview: Both teams are coming off of offensive explosions and two-score wins. The Comets have spread things out more than the Blue Devils have, but in this battle, they’ll have to play into the Blue Devils’ physical, grinding style. Peotone has put up more than 300 ground yards in each of their first two games, which means the Comets’ front seven will be vital Friday.
Pick: Peotone 35, Reed-Custer 21
Lisle at Manteno
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: The Lions have gotten off to a 2-0 start and find themselves climbing the Class 3A ranks, and Manteno dropped to 0-2 after tailing off late against Morris. The Panthers need to win this one to get themselves back in the playoff hunt. Although Lisle is a solid football team, the Lions are susceptible on the road, especially against the gunning style of offense the Panthers employ.
Pick: Manteno 42, Lisle 35
Watseka at Momence
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Watseka — RB/DB Jameson Cluver, RB/DL Bryce Denoyer; Momence — RB/CB Kud’de Bertram, RB/QB/LB Grant Laney
Preview: The Warriors have played some of the best area football through the first two weeks, whether it be passing, rushing, defense or special teams, and Momence began to show signs towards the end of its loss against Bismarck-Henning. Drew Wittenborn has put up solid numbers at quarterback for Watseka, but this week could be rich for a Warriors backfield that found the endzone four times last week.
Pick: Watseka 35, Momence 13
Central at Westville
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB Jay Lemenager, WR/CB Jacob Shoven
Preview: The Tigers have had an inconsistent start to the season, and the Comets began the year in midseason form. Lemenager and Shoven connected for three scores last week and easily could do the same any given Friday. One of the most feared offenses in small school football in Illinois, look for the Comets to hang another 40-plus points on the scoreboard.
Pick: Central 48, Westville 21
Seneca at Dwight
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/LB Wilton Jackman, OT/DE Malaki Slaughter
Preview: A clash of former Interstate Eight squads, these two green teams now converge in the Sangamon Valley Conference. The Trojans have a terrific ground game with a beefy offensive line. Seneca played Ottawa Marquette tough last week, a team the Trojans struggled with in Week 1. But this is football, not math class, so the transitive property doesn’t totally apply. If the Trojans gain an early lead, they could pound away a win.
Pick: Dwight 27, Seneca 22
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Iroquois West
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: WR/DB Eric Netzband, RB/WR/LB Dane Thorne
Preview: It’s been all smiles in Gilman after the Raiders picked up the first win of the Cam Stone era last week in a throttling of Hoopeston. But the Lions are not the Cornjerkers. P-B-L exploded for 50-plus points against Georgetown-Ridge Farm last week and have an explosive offense this young Raiders squad might not be able to contain.
Pick: P-B-L 31, Iroquois West 16
Metro-East Lutheran at Milford-Cissna Park
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB/LB Penn Stoller, OL/DL Rudy King
Preview: Stoller has been both the area’s leading rusher (Week 1) and leading passer (Week 2) in terms of touchdowns, as the Bearcats have picked up from where they left off a year ago. The Knights put up a 55-0 win last week to earn their first 8-man football win, but they very easily could be on the other side of that same score Friday.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 56, Metro-East Lutheran 20
