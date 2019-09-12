FOOTBALL: Week three capsules

Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 86F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.