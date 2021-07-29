It hasn’t even been a year since Tony Phillips and Jaydon Wright began their days as high school students at Bishop McNamara. When the pair of Kankakee natives entered the school as freshmen last August, they were coming into a school year unlike any other amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with uncertainties about when, or if, they would play any sports.
By June, the proof was in the pudding that the pair would make a collective, crushing mark on their competition on the football field and the track.
After playing the first week of the spring football season on the freshman team, a lengthy list of injuries forced Phillips into the starting running back position by the second game, which wound up as one of the top area performances last season with more than 200 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He followed that performance up on the track by winning the IHSA Class 1A 100-meter and 200-meter state championships.
Wright, a 6-foot, 225-pound running back and linebacker, entrenched himself as a two-way starter for the McNamara football team by the second week of the spring season before serving as a member of the Irish’s state-qualifying 4-by-100-meter relay team.
The multi-sport success as just freshmen hasn’t only caught the attention of local football fans and coaches but some of the biggest college football programs. Phillips already has received a full-ride scholarship offer at Tennessee, and the pair have received offers to attend Syracuse and Florida Atlantic together despite the fact they’ve just recently become old enough to secure driver’s permits.
They haven’t been able to visit the schools yet, but they have been able to attend camps at schools more local, including one at the University of Illinois this month that showed Phillips his dreams of reaching the big-time stage are closer than he thought.
“We were on the field, just looking around and couldn’t believe it,” Phillips said. “I’m just getting to know more and more coaches and about college … the facilities and being able to play in front of a full crowd.”
Entering the unknown
After winning a junior football super bowl with coach Duane Tucker and the Kankakee Colts as eighth-graders, Phillips and Wright knew they had standout abilities. Wright came into the high school season expecting to see some varsity snaps, but he didn’t expect to serve as the team’s starting powerback and linebacker by his second game of a freshman season in which he finished with 404 yards on 41 touches and a pair of touchdowns.
“The game speed changed, and the coaches don’t take it light on you,” Wright said. “They won’t hold your hand through it; the offseason prepares you, and once it’s time, it’s time.”
Manny Harris, the only other four-year varsity starter for coach Rich Zinanni since Wright’s uncle, Brian Crossley, was an all-state running back in the late 1970s, was injured in the team’s opener against Wheaton Academy. With several other players on the mend, Zinanni elected to start Phillips along with Wright in the backfield against Riverside-Brookfield in the second game.
“When [the coaches] were first talking to him about it, he said he didn’t know,” Wright said of his classmate. “But I told him to come on up.”
Phillips dazzled for 213 yards and three scores in his debut and finished the season with Wright as All-Metro Suburban Conference and Daily Journal All-Area honorable mention selections, tallying 465 yards on eight touchdowns on just 43 carries.
“Jaydon is a big kid, and we thought maybe he could help us, and he certainly did, but Tony came in a little smaller, and I wasn’t sure he was ready to be that big or fast,” Zinanni said. “When Manny went down, we planned on giving him and a couple other kids a look, but when Tony took over, he just really took over, and it was fun to watch him.”
Gaining notoriety
It took Wright just three weeks of football to receive his first scholarship offer from Florida Atlantic, the same school that gave Phillips an offer a few weeks later as he sat in biology class. The pair then received offers from Syracuse together before Tennessee’s offer to Phillips came in.
For Alan Rood, who will serve as Zinanni’s co-head coach this fall before taking over full time in 2022, the fact that he sees both young men as ones who will use their attention as motivation rather than stagnation is a positive sign.
“They both come from strong family backgrounds, and their families want them to do their best and be better than their best ...” Rood said. “They’re just working to be better student-athletes every day as two positive young men [who] want the best for themselves.”
Traditional ties
For Wright, the family Rood spoke of has bled Irish green. Aside from his uncle, Brian, Wright has another uncle, current McNamara assistant and dean of students Curtis Crossley, who played for the Irish before a career at Northern University and a four-year stint in the Minnesota Vikings scouting department, as well as uncle Ray Glower, who played for the Irish before graduating in 2010. He also has a pair of Evans cousins, Jonathan and Johnie, who played for the Irish, as well as cousins in 2021 graduates Caleb and Dakari Smith. His mother, Joia Crossley, also attended McNamara as a 2004 graduate.
Wright’s direct family tree bleeds athletic talent as well, as his father, James, was a 2002 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate and played football at Western Illinois. His grandfather, Curt Crossley, was an all-state football and basketball player and played basketball at California-Irvine.
He said his family’s athletic past and deep roots at McNamara combine to give him a pressure that he has come to embrace.
“I’m excited, and I have big shoes to fill, wearing my uncle Brian’s number [22],” Wright said. “It pushes you to do better.”
For Curtis, his own family’s Irish tradition is one of many that has made the McNamara experience what it is, including families such as Zinanni’s.
“We were at a golf outing Monday with other alumni, and Coach Joe Zinanni told me about how he helped carry bricks to build the football stadium until his hands bled,” Curtis said. “When you think of the family ties that run deep through the program, it’s special.”
Just getting started
With a combined five NCAA Division I offers and early interest from schools such as Mississippi State, Illinois, Rutgers, Iowa and Central Michigan for Phillips and looks for Wright from Notre Dame, California, Wisconsin and Central Michigan, both know there’s plenty of time to assess interest, especially because they can’t be contacted directly by coaches yet and only can talk to a coach if they make a call to a coach and they answer. (Coaches cannot return unanswered phone calls or contact players until their junior year.)
“I don’t like how you can’t communicate with [coaches]; you can call them, but it’s hard to get ahold of them,” Phillips said. “I get it now, but when I first started, I was confused.”
As they wait to make college decisions, Rood said they know they have playmaking and leadership shoes that are growing by the day at the high school level, and the desire to take hold of those roles already has started paying dividends.
“We needed guys to step up, and they stepped up by showing their talents to the community, the state and the nation,” Rood said. “It’s already paid off in the long run with recruiting. It’s what we needed, and those guys stepped up because of the people they are.”