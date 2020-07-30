When the prep sports season begins next month, like most everything else in the COVID-19 world, it will look nothing like any other preceding Illinois high school sports year.
The Illinois High School Association announced major changes to the 2020-21 sports schedule Wednesday, chief among them being the transfer of sports — football, girls volleyball and boys soccer — from their traditional fall season to the spring.
The move also includes changing the sports calendar from three seasons to four abbreviated seasons, meaning student-athletes will be competing in IHSA-sanctioned sports through the entire month of June. Some fall sports — such as golf and cross country — will stay on course to start next month.
Hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a plan in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health concerning youth and adult recreational sports, the IHSA released the new schedule that came as a result of Wednesday’s board of directors meeting.
The state’s new guidelines created three risk levels concerning COVID-19 for all sports — higher, medium and lower. Upon the release of those guidelines, the IHSA’s much-anticipated announcement of this year’s schedule showed that the four traditional fall sports deemed lower-risk by the IDPH — boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving — will be permitted to begin their seasons as normal on Aug. 10 and will tentatively end Oct. 24, roughly a month earlier than normal.
The fall season is set to end on Oct. 17. The winter sports season, which consists of boys and girls basketball, boys swimming and diving, wrestling, cheerleading, dance, girls gymnastics and boys and girls bowling, will start Nov. 16 and end Feb. 13, 2021.
Boys gymnastics, boys and girls water polo, and girls badminton will join football, girls volleyball and boys soccer in a spring season that spans Feb. 15 to May 1, 2021.
The new summer season will be comprised of baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, girls soccer, boys volleyball, boys and girls lacrosse, and boys tennis. The summer season will start May 3, 2021, and conclude June 26, 2021.
The new plan is pending approval of the Illinois Department of Public Health, which has worked with the IHSA along the way as guidelines and updates have come throughout the summer. IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a press release Wednesday that the situation and schedule could change yet again.
“This plan, like nearly every aspect of our current lives, remains fluid,” Anderson said. “Changes may come, and if they do, we will be agile while putting safety and students first. It was important that we provide a framework today for our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and officials to begin preparing for the 2020-21 school year.”
The plan for the fall to keep the lower-risk sports in their normal season slot and move others to the spring is one that has both pros and cons. For Manteno athletic director Doug Wenzel, although there was some disappointment, the glass is half-full considering the obstacles and options.
“I think when it comes down to it, the safety and the health and welfare of our student-athletes have to be at the forefront of the decision-making,” Wenzel said. “So all in all, what came out today could have been much worse.
“We’re getting some fall activity started in August, and at the same time there have been no sports seasons that have been canceled.”
Pritzker’s unveiling earlier in the day covered more than the IHSA and Illinois Elementary School Association, which canceled all fall sports last week. It also created new requirements for youth travel and recreational leagues, private and recreational leagues, as well as park district leagues.
Anderson said that the IHSA was made to believe Pritzker’s announcement would be coming at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, set to align with the IHSA’s plan on releasing their announcement just prior to that at 2 p.m.
“Originally we anticipated and it was shared with us that the Governor would speak [Wednesday] at 2-2:30, and so it wasn’t until we were in the midst of our meeting today and through text message that I got word that the governor was going to speak at noon,” Anderson said. “But through our conversations yesterday, we anticipated putting our plan out first and then the governor and his address was going to reference the materials that we presented.
“Unfortunately that timeline didn’t work with the governor’s press conference moving up to the noon time frame.”
In his press conference Wednesday, Pritzker said that state bodies continued working alongside governing bodies such as the IHSA with the regulations released Wednesday.
“Whether this year is their first time on the court or it’s their senior season — this isn’t the news anyone wants to hear,” Gov. Pritzker said of the IDPH update. “But with rising rates of spread of the virus, with rising positivity rates throughout Illinois and the United States, this is a situation where the toughest choice is also the safest one. Therefore today, my administration is releasing new guidance restricting youth and adult recreational sports in Illinois.
“We have worked in consultation with the governing bodies of many of these organized sports programs, and collectively we hope that, when metrics and risks improve measurably, we will be able to restart these sports.”
The IDPH guidelines currently state that lower-risk sports can participate in the first three tiers of a four-tiered Type of Play Levels, medium-risk sports can participate in the first two and higher-risk can only engage in the first level. This is for all sports leagues, not just the IHSA.
Level 1 allows training only. Level 2 allows scrimmages within a team, as long as minors have parental consent. No competitive play is allowed. In Level 3, conference, regional and league meets and games are allowed, and state and league championships are allowed in lower-risk sports. Level 4 allows tournaments, out-of-conference and out-of-league play, multi-team meets, out-of-state play and state tournaments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!