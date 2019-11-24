COAL CITY — As the Coal City football team prepared for its rematch against Richmond-Burton in Saturday's IHSA Class 4A semifinal, the Coalers did everything in their power to ensure there wasn't a repeat of last year's heartbreaking 17-14 loss to the Rockets in Class 4A quarterfinal action.
Saturday's game in Coal City definitely went much differently than last year's meeting but not the way the Coaler faithful had hoped for, as the Rockets displayed a balanced offensive attack and put up a defensive performance that outclassed even the Coalers' high-profile defense to run away with a 30-0 victory.
With the win, the Rockets improved to 13-0 on the season and advanced to Friday's Class 4A state championship against Murphysboro, and the Coalers saw their season end at 12-1.
“Today, I will definitely say they were the better team, and I’ll tip my cap to them," Coalers coach Dan Hutchings said of the Rockets. "You’re gonna win, you’re gonna lose, and you’ve got to handle both. I will say I’m proud of my kids and how they handled things.”
The Rockets took the opening kickoff and bit off more than six minutes of clock on their first drive, one that stalled out deep in Coaler territory and ended in a 31-yard Nick Legnaioli field goal to give the Rockets first blood.
When the Coalers took over on their first drive, early indications pointed to the physical, grind-it-out back-and-forth affair many expected, as the Coalers drove down the field in similar fashion and appeared to take the lead when Payton Hutchings found Austin Pullara for a 3-yard touchdown.
But the play was called back because of a holding penalty, and after the Coalers gained 12 yards on third-and-15, Daniel Jezik's field goal went just right, and the Coalers came away empty-handed on a 17-play, 62-yard drive that chewed up more than eight minutes.
The end of that drive was a sign of things to come for the Coalers. After Jezik recovered a Rockets fumble on the ensuing drive, Legnaioli got his team the ball right back with is first of two interceptions. Dalton Wood plunged in from a yard out on the next drive to give the Rockets a 9-0 lead with 3:38 left in the half.
Again, an uncharacteristic Coal City turnover, a Cade McKinney fumble, set the Rockets up with a short field at the Coalers' 35-yard line, and they quickly found the endzone again on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Huber to Logan Hutson to pull ahead 16-0, which was the score at the break.
“We just didn’t catch a break," said Pullara, who tied Jacob Jasnoz for a team-high 10 tackles. "It just kept going their way, but the defense needed to buckle down. I thought we did a good job, but just like last year, they had a couple big plays."
The Coalers finally found some momentum early in the third, when Payton Hutchings and Asa Cooper connected for a 33-yard completion on third and long, but after a turnover on downs at the Richmond-Burton 26-yard line, Wood took the first play of the ensuing drive 74 yards to the house to shellshock the home team and take a commanding 23-0 lead five minutes into the third.
Legnaioli put the game on ice on the Rockets' next drive with a 19-yard scamper to reach the game's final score early in the fourth. The junior running back and linebacker made his effect felt in all facets of the game, as he had 59 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards, a sack and two interceptions to go along with his touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Coalers saw one of the best seasons in school history come to a close. The seventh semifinalist in program history, the 2019 Coalers were just the third team in school history to record an unbeaten regular season, joining the 1993 state championship team and 2007 team. Defensively, this year's squad drew comparisons to the school's 2004 state runner-up team that recorded eight shutouts.
Pullara, a three-year varsity starter, said it was an honor to be a part of such a well-respected team and said he hopes the circle of tradition continues after he and his classmates graduate in May.
"After everyone was talking about the 2004 and 1993 teams, it’s just awesome to hear 'the ‘19 team' with them," Pullara said. "We didn’t get where we wanted and that’s fine, but next year, I hope these guys work hard."
While no head coach ever easily can bid farewell to a group of seniors, Saturday's finale was doubly difficult for Dan Hutchings. Not only does he serve as the school's athletic director and sees the students participate in sports all season, but he is also the father of one of the team's seniors, quarterback Payton Hutchings.
“It’s hard. Those guys have been around my house, swam in my pool, played flag football in the backyard. … They’re special kids," Dan Hutchings said. "They play hard; they do it the right way, and you’ve gotta love that.”
Stat Book
Jezik, the area's leading rusher, was held to just 41 yards on a dozen carries and added 22 yards on a pair of receptions. Hutchings went 11 for 23 for 139 yards and three interceptions. Cooper had five catches for 83 yards.
Wood led all runners with 138 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Tyler Anderson had 14 attempts for 82 yards. Huber finished the day 9 for 11 for 155 yards and a score.
