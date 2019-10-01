Why not try it for a day?
Thinking about becoming a vegetarian? Tuesday might be the right day to experiment as it is Oct. 1, or World Vegetarian Day. It was first recognized in 1977.
Here’s to your health
Several studies show that a plant-based diet increases the body’s metabolism, causing the body to burn calories up to 16 percent faster than the body would on a meat-based diet for at least the first three hours after meals.
Types differ
There are several types of vegetarians. The strictest type is vegans. Vegans avoid not only meat but also all animal products.
It’s caught on in India
Vegetarianism has roots in ancient India. In fact, currently 70 percent of the world’s vegetarians are Indians and there are more vegetarians in India than in any other country in the world.
Famous (and infamous) people favor it
Famous vegetarians include Leonardo da Vinci, Henry Ford, Brad Pitt, Albert Einstein, Ozzy Osborne and Adolf Hitler.
Source: factretriever.com
