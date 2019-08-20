They merit their own day
World Mosquito Day comes each Aug. 20. It commemorates the events of Aug. 20, 1897, when British doctor Sir Donald Ross discovered the link between mosquitoes and the transmission of malaria. Today is the 122nd anniversary of the discovery.
Not all are bloodsuckers
There are about 3,500 species of mosquitoes, but only a couple hundred feast on human blood.
Only females feast
If you’ve been bitten by a mosquito, it was a female. Male mosquitoes make do just fine with plants, but females need a blood meal before they can lay eggs.
Do away with standing water
Females lay their eggs in shallow water or even damp soil that’s prone to flooding. Get rid of any standing water near your home to reduce the mosquito horde.
Be wary of West Nile
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a common house mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Last year, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 176 human cases, including 17 deaths.
Sources: holidayinsights.com, smithsonianmag.com, wgntv.com
