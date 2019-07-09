What is it?
Bastille Day, or the French National Day, is celebrated annually on July 14. It marks the beginning of the French Revolution in 1789, after the storming of the Bastille in Paris, a fortress and prison.
Prison housed king’s foes
Beginning in 1417, the Bastille was a prison used to lock up those who opposed the French king.
King had to be corrected
When King Louis XVI learned the Bastille had been attacked, he asked, “Is it a revolt?” He was told “No Sire, it is a revolution.”
A prodigious parade
The Bastille Day Military Parade has been held continuously in Paris since 1880, the year Bastille Day became a national holiday. It is Europe’s oldest military parade.
Local celebration awaits
Kankakee County has a strong French and French-Canadian heritage. It will be celebrated from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday as the Bastille Day Festival at The French Heritage Museum, 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Admission is free and food, music and historical displays will be among the featured attractions.
Sources: softschools.com, kankakeecountymusuem.com
