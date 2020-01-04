Recreational marijuana, dispensary, medical cannabis
Illinois currently has 37 licensed dispensaries. The following are the closest to Kankakee:

(Mileage is calculated from downtown Kankakee)

3C Joliet

Address: 1627 Rock Creek Blvd., Joliet (37 miles)

Contact: 815-773-9300, cdispensary.com

• Rise Joliet

Address: 2903 Colorado Ave., Joliet (43 miles)

Contact: risecannabis.com

• Verilife

Address: 1335 Lakeside Drive, Unit 4, Romeoville (54 miles)

Contact: 630-359-3213, verilife.com/il

• Sunnyside Dispensary

Address: 1704 S. Neil St., Suite C, Champaign (78 miles)

Contact: 217-305-4009, sunnyside.shop

