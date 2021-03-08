Chris, a Republican, running in the Kankakee mayoral election on April 6 against incumbent Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, says it’s a problem that not just one person can solve.
“It takes a community working and partnering together,” he said. “Our beautiful city of 27,000 shouldn’t feel like Chicago.”
Curtis, 52 years old, has been a resident of Kankakee since 1984. He is a commercial real estate agent and a partner in Nugent Curtis Real Estate located in downtown Kankakee.
He’s been a Kankakee City Alderman since first getting appointed in 2012. He was elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2017. His alderman term expires in April and after winning the February Primary, he’s on the ticket for Mayor of Kankakee.
He believes public safety and safe neighborhood policies must be implemented.
“We have to acknowledge there is a problem, talk about it publicly and often. We can’t sweep it under the rug and think it will resolve itself without daily conversations,” he said.
Last September Curtis initiated a doorbell camera program for residents in high crime areas. More than $5,000 was raised without taxpayer dollars to implement the program.
If elected mayor, Curtis would have cameras mounted in areas where there is increased violence. “That doesn’t necessarily stop the shooting, but it’s a tool to help catch offenders and bring them to justice,” he said. Footage would be used to identify perpetrators or the vehicles they are driving.
Curtis would like the city’s chronic nuisance ordinance better enforced to keep criminal violators from returning to Kankakee. The chronic nuisance ordinance is a tool allowing for eviction or shutdown should any home – rental or owned – get multiple disturbance calls.
The city’s ordinance is stronger and more effective than the state’s similar ordinance, but it’s only been used once or twice in the last four years. “If troubled residences are causing the problems, that has to be initiated by the city’s legal team,” Curtis said.
In the first two months of 2021, 16 persons have been shot. It’s a number that has grown over the last several years. "We are on pace for an unprecedented year,” he said, citing 13 persons shot in 2017, then 18 shot in 2018, 28 in 2019 and 35 in 2020. That is an average increase of 28% annually and over a 100% increase of individuals that have been shot from three years ago.
Curtis, if elected, wants more officers on patrol. “We need to dedicate more officers in troubled areas to try to prevent the shootings,” he said. Of all the homicides in Kankakee County, 80% occurred in the City of Kankakee last year, he noted.
“We have seen a huge increase in shootings over the last three years. The first week in office I will bring every law enforcement resource from the federal, state, and local governments, along with community leaders to the table, to form a partnership to end these senseless shootings.
The problem will not disappear overnight. But as a unified community working together, I am confident that we will significantly reduce the violence on our streets,” Curtis said. Curtis plans to strengthen partnerships between police and local citizens to fight crime together.
“The residents in this city deserve to live in safe neighborhoods. My platform focuses on making public safety my top priority because I want people to raise families and invest in this city. I will implement a community policing program so our police can build trust and relationships with the residents in our community.
“We need to have our police and community leaders work together to stop violence in high crime areas and we need to strengthen our partnerships with social service agencies to get troubled individuals the help they need to keep them out of the criminal justice system. Finally, we need to work together with the park district and schools to help our youth and provide them with summertime and after-school programs that will help them grow and keep them safe.”