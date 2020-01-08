Daily Journal Staff report
To equip farmers with as much information as possible before the 2020 growing season, the Kankakee County Farm Bureau will host an event Feb. 6 at the Quality Inn on Route 50 in Bradley. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a breakfast buffet. Speakers will start at 8 a.m.
This program will include a crop insurance update from Country Financial’s Doug Yoder and a farm bill update from Gary Schnitkey of the University of Illinois.
The program also will feature a market outlook by AgriVisor’s Joe Camp. Shannon Murphy, acting county executive director for the Kankakee County FSA office will also be available to answer any questions farmers may have on the information presented.
Yoder’s session will include an update on changes to the Federal Crop Insurance program for 2020 and a recap of the unprecedented 2019 crop insurance year. Insurance products designed to enhance federal crop coverage and enhancements to private crop hail coverage and endorsements for 2020 also will be covered.
Schnitkey’s session will provide farmers and landowners the information they will need to make their elections for the new farm bill. This update will include changes to the ARC and PLC options, PLC updated yields, enhanced enrollment flexibility, sign-up deadlines and illustration on how to use the University of Illinois’ farmdoc ARC/PLC Tool.
Camp will offer a grain price outlook and recommended marketing strategies along with a discussion on U.S. and global grain production, trade, processing and feed usage prospects for 2020. Hear AgriVisor’s top tips for successful marketing and learn about how Farm Bureau members can benefit from resources offered by AgriVisor.
“We are excited to connect with farm bureau members interested in information that will help them better plan for the 2020 crop year in Illinois,” said Yoder.
The program will be free of charge to farm bureau members, but registration is required by Jan. 31. Registrations can be made by contacting the Kankakee County Farm Bureau office at 815-932-7471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!