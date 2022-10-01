Off The Vine

Off The Vine in Momence features a speakeasy-style bar in the basement of its wine bar/cafe. The space houses performers and karaoke nights.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

MOMENCE — After a two-year hiatus, SAY Productions will host their Fall Comedy Showcase on Oct. 22 at Off The Vine in Momence. 

Bert Young, Chicago veteran who has performed throughout the Midwest, will host the show. His highly relatable comedic style has won over audiences throughout the city. Young is also a local graduate of Momence High School.

The night will feature several entertainers.

