ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the Chicago Bulls have opened up a search for a new basketball executive, while current general manager Gar Forman and vice president of basketball operations John Paxson will potentially remain with the organization in advisory roles.
Wojnarowski reported that the Bulls are reaching out for permission to interview Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas and Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster.
Webster has been integral in putting together a Raptors team that won the 2019 NBA Finals, while Karnisovas has led a rebuild with the Nuggets that have made them one of the premier teams in the Western Conference.
ESPN and The Athletic reported the Bulls will also consider Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanon and Miami Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon.
