Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.