We love to see taxpayer stewardship in action — and that’s exactly what we saw at this week’s Bradley Village Board of Trustees meeting.
A stop sign was thrown up on the village’s plans to construct a second fire station this summer.
The decision didn’t come after an uprising from village taxpayers or a social media firestorm. No, it was due to the foresight of a responsible village governance.
This is a much-needed and long-awaited project for the village’s northeast side. A second fire station in the village is so needed, in fact, that we think you’d find very few to question the expenditure of $1.7 million in taxpayer money for the project. That total was the projection of the first bid package which was previously accepted by the board. One pandemic and countless supply shortages later, that bid is now coming in at over $2,700,000. The skyrocketing cost of lumber and steel in recent months were big contributors to the 59 percent cost increase.
But, now that the market has calmed down some, the village says it will put out for bids again to get the costs closer to what was original projected. At least that is what the village is hoping for. Time will tell, and we’re glad all involved are taking the time to do it right.
After having waited so long for something so needed, it would have been easy to push ahead and pay the extra money to make it happen as planned. Some governmental entities would apply the “it is what it is” mentality and just write a check.
It is good to see a governmental body protecting local tax dollars as if the board was the project’s funding source.