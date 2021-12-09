Cody Smith
BOYS
Head coach: Jeremy Connor (third season)
2020-21 Record: 9-8
Conference: Tri-County
Roster
# Name Pos. Class Height
0 Dawson Carr G Jr 6’2”
3 Conner Telford G So 5’7”
4 Daniel Ford G Sr 6’2”
10 Jack Denker G Sr 5’9”
11 Carter Butterbrodt G Sr 5’9”
13 Landon Brown G Sr 5’10”
20 Jack Groves G So 5’6”
21 Jeremy Kapper F Sr 6’3”
24 Kaleb Duden F Sr 6’5”
25 Jack Duffy G Jr 5’9”
33 Gavin Wykes F Sr 6’3”
35 Tyler Frauli F Jr 5’10”
40 Jace Gall G Jr 6’2”
42 Luke Gallet F Fr 6’2”
44 Wyatt Thompson F Jr 6’6”
Trojans look to re-tool in new Tri-County Conference
Heading into his third season as head coach Jeremy Connor has yet to see his team finish with a below .500% record.
Finishing last year’s season 9-8 Dwight is ready to take on all the challenges that comes with playing in the new Vermilion Valley Conference. The Trojans are coming into this season with multiple fresh faces after having lost their First-Team Illinois Central Eight All-Conference player Brandon Ceylor, who averaged 18 points per game, six rebounds per game and four assists per game last season as a senior.
“Since we are starting a new conference we will be playing a lot of unfamiliar opponents, which will be a great challenge for us,” Connor said.
With the likes of Ceylor, Isaac Telford (10 points per game), and Abe Rieke (eight points per game) all out of the picture, coach Connor is ready to count on his junior Wyatt Thompson to pick up the slack.
The 6-foot-6 forward is coming off a season where he nearly averaged a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds per game, which helped him land an ICE All-Conference selection.
As for other crucial assets to this year’s Trojans team look no further than a pair of seniors in Landon Brown and Jeremy Kapper. The 5-foot-10 guard (Brown) and 6-foot-3 forward (Kapper) will be pivotal in teaching newcomers Connor Telford (sophomore) and Dawson Carr (junior) how to succeed on the varsity level.
“We are really excited about this group,” coach Connor said. “We have a very good balance of speed and height, and if we’re going to be as deep on the bench as I hope to be then it should be a really great year.”
GIRLS
Head coach: Chuck Butterbrodt (second season)
2020-21 Record: 6-7
Conference: Tri-County
Roster
# Name Pos. Class Height
10 Lilly Duffy G Fr 5’1”
11 Njomza Asllani G So 5’4”
12 Mikalah Bregin F Jr 5’5”
13 Kassy Kodat C/G So 5’5”
14 Erica Vigna F So 5’6”
15 Emerson Peters F Fr 5’6”
20 Ashley Thompson G Fr 5’3”
21 Maci Johnson G Fr 5’5”
22 Ella Legner G Fr 5’0”
23 Alayna Airgood G Sr 5’2”
24 Skylar Horrie F Jr 5’7”
30 Isabella Bunting C Fr 5’8”
31 Olivia Folkers F So 5’5”
33 Brooke Vigna C Sr 5’11”
35 Ellora McCullough F Fr 5’7”
Youthful Trojans look to mesh well in new Tri-County Conference
Every year teams have to experience turnover at multiple positions, but few will do so as much as Dwight this season. Playing in a new conference (Tri-County) this season, the Trojans will have to replace more players than most teams since their only returning starter from last season will be Kassy Kodat.
The second-year varsity player will look to raise her level of play to similar statures that her older sister Kayla Kodat, who finished as the team’s best player last season when she averaged 17 points per game, four rebounds per game, three steals per game and two assists per game, was able to reach, which gave her First-Team All Sangamon Valley Conference honors last year to cap off a storied career.
“We are a young group and we are working to learn how to play together as a unit,” Trojans head coach Chuck Butterbrodt said. “We graduated five seniors from last year’s squad...as we adjust with new players, we need to make sure we take care of the basketball and limit turnovers.”
Some of the team’s main pieces this season will be senior center Brooke Vigna, junior Mikalah Bregin, sophomore Njomza Asllani, and freshman Lilly Duffy.
Vigna brings a solid veteran presence in the paint with the ability to be a consistent shot blocker while Asllani and Duffy are two new quick guards who can pester opposing offenses with the ability to secure multiple steals a night. Bregin on the other hand will serve as one of the squad’s primary scoring options.
“We’re a hard-working group,” Butterbrodt said. “The work ethic these girls show day in and day out is fantastic. We are a quick group, which will lead to some exciting basketball.”
Knowing there are so many moving pieces for Dwight this season from playing in a new conference to having more than half its roster being made up of newcomers, Butterbrodt plans to see his youthful group make leaps forward as the season progresses.
“Our goals for the season are to get better every time we take the court,” Butterbrodt said. “We are looking to compete every time we step on the court this season.”