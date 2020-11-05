The Thanksgiving season is upon us! You know what that means – Turkey! The Daily Journal is asking readers to decorate Turkeys and submit them for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree. Then our favorite decorated turkeys will be printed in the Thanksgiving Day newspaper on November 25th, and we hope yours will be among them.
ENTER IN THESE AGE CATEGORIES:
• 2 - 5 year old • 6-10 year old
• 12-18 year old • 19-50 year old
• 50 + years
So grab your markers, glitter, your cotton balls and imagination. We want to see the most creative and decorated turkeys our readers have ever seen.
The most creative and original Turkey will win a $500 grand prize.
FOUR Chances to win: $500 Grand Prize | 1st place - $100 | 2nd place - $75 | 3rd place - $50
Deadline for entry is November 19th, 5 p.m. central time.
Mail or Drop Off Your Completed Turkeys to:
The Daily Journal
8 Dearborn Square
Kankakee, IL 60901
If you have any questions, 1-815-937-3303
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!