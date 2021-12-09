Mason Schweizer
BOYS
Head coach: Trevor Schultz (first season)
2021-21 Record: 6-9
Conference: River Valley
Roster
# Name Height Grade
1 Jessy Mailloux 5’11” So
2 Dalton Anderson 6’1” Sr
5 Gannyn Waltz 5’8” So
10 Carter Ponton 5’8” Fr
11 Blake Bard 5’9” Sr
23 Griffen Walters 5’10” Sr
25 Braden Klecan 5’11” Fr
25 Jacob Onnen 6’0” Fr
32 Weston Lareau 6’4” Sr
33 Cesar Kiger 5’11” So
33 Emmanuel Lopez 5’11” Jr
44 Jesse Shell 5’11” Jr
Donovan looks to replace several seniors with fresh faces, new coach
Donovan’s boys basketball team looks much different this season than it did at the end of last year just six or so months ago, as the Wildcats transition forward with a new group of leadership, both on the court and on the bench.
A core group of four seniors that all saw at least three years of varsity time have graduated, and head coach Mason Parks has also departed after four years manning the head coaching duties. Trevor Schultz has three seasons of experience coaching and now has the head coaching title, inheriting a largely new group this season.
Center Weston Lareau and forward Dalton Anderson will serve as senior leaders and also two of the team’s top players on both ends of the floor, the only two returning players in Donovan who combined to average two points per game last season.
At the time of print, Anderson had already grown into an eight points per game average, second to junior forward Jesse Shell’s nine points per game to start the season.
Nine of the 12 players on Donovan’s roster play forward or center, giving them plenty of height to go around as they rebuild.
Those three guards are all young and will have time to get accustomed to roles they’ll hope to hold down from years to come — sophomores Blake Bard and Gannyn Waltz and freshman Carter Ponton.
Waltz has emerged early on, averaging eight points a game while also displaying some defense with five rebounds and three assists per game as the Wildcats get ready to see where they stand at holiday tournament play and the onset of conference play in a River Valley Conference that has gotten crowded with the additions of Central, Grace Christian and Momence over the past two seasons.
“[We have] a lot of upside, potential and some promising, raw talent that will get their fair share of JV and varsity experience,” Schultz said.
GIRLS
Head coach: Lane Walters (fourth season)
2020-21 Record: 4-13
Conference: River Valley
Roster
# Name Height Grade
1 Laela Lopez 5’3” So
3 Erica Sirois 5’0” Jr
5 Claire Miller 5’7” Sr
11 Jade Minard 5’3” So
14 Jenna Schermann 5’6” Fr
21 Tiffany DeYoung 5’6” Fr
22 Paiton Lareau 5’9” Jr
23 Ashliee Boyajean 5’2” So
31 McKenna Meli 5’9” Jr
32 Mia Coats 5’1” Fr
34 Miracle Jones-Thomas 5’0” Fr
40 Hannah Hoffman 5’0” So
Fresh-faced Wildcats continue building in second year of co-op with St. Anne
In the second season of the Donovan and St. Anne girls basketball co-op, the loss of a pair of seniors who held down the fort during last year’s initial transition season are now gone in Sophie O’Brien and Emily Wilkensen.
But fourth-year head coach Lane Walters still has one of his most pivotal building blocks in junior forward Paiton Lareau, whose already made her presence felt amongst local hoopers during the first two years of her varsity career.
The reigning Daily Journal All-Area and All-River Valley Conference choice was one of the most consistent post players in local basketball last year, averaging 14 points and nine rebounds per contest during the shortened season.
“She’s had a couple really productive years, and hopefully this year is just the same,” Walters said of Lareau. “She’s a natural athlete and is working really hard in practice this year.
“She will need to work hard, as most teams will be coming for her.”
Lareau is joined by one other returning starter, senior guard Claire Miller, the one who Walters credits for holding everything together on the floor. Sixth man Erica Sirois will shoulder more of a load as she’s inserted into the starting lineup this winter as well.
Walters has been pleased with the early-season play of junior forward McKenna Meli, who has helped replenish what the Wildcats lost in their two graduated seniors.
As they continue figuring themselves out with such a young team, Walters plans on seeing his team put in the hard work that will be necessary to build momentum.
“We plan on playing hard with anyone that is put in front of us,” Walters said. “We’re very young with only one senior and three juniors, so what we lack in experience we are going to have to make up for in hustle and determination.”