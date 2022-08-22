Twins Chicken & Fish, west Kankakee

Twins Chicken & Seafood recently opened in west Kankakee. READ MORE.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Kasem and Hamzeh Melheess, of Orland Park, are not twins, but many people believe they are.

So when the brothers, Hamzeh, 23, and Kasem, 21, set out to open their own restaurant, both knew the businesses’ name would have “twins” in it.

“Everybody thinks we are twins,” Hamzeh said. “We do look alike.”

Recommended for you