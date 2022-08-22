Sam Falaschetti - Twisted Cupcake

Sam Falaschetti, of Twisted Cupcake, took over as the bakery's owner earlier this year.

 Tiffany Blanchette

When it comes to baked goods, most have a sweet tooth for eating them. For Sam Falaschetti, she has a sweet tooth for baking them.

After having recently taken over as owner of Two Whisks Bakery in Manteno, the experienced baker shared that, moving forward, there is going to be a larger focus on, and offering of, cupcakes. That, coupled with new ownership, inspired Falaschetti to give the bakery a name change.

Two Whisks Bakery has rebranded as Twisted Cupcake.

