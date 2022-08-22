A four-person business partnership between Kankakee husband and wife duo, Cory and Marissa Alford, center, Chebanse’s Derrick Barney, left, and Manteno’s Dwayne VadeBonCouer, right, are targeting a July 4th weekend opening of axe throwing and arcade location called Splitting Targets near downtown Kankakee at 257 S. West Ave.
Axe-throwing may be one the fastest-growing sports, and Kankakee County’s first plunge into this trend now sits in the 4,200-square-foot warehouse space in the 200 block of South West Avenue, just outside of downtown Kankakee.
The facility is the result of a four-person business partnership between Manteno’s Dwayne VadeBonCouer, Chebanse’s Derrick Barney and Kankakee husband-and-wife duo Cory and Marissa Alford. Together, they celebrated a summer opening of Splitting Targets, 257 S. West Ave., Suite 1.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said he had just watched an axe-throwing event on ESPN when he learned of the business.
“This could be like how Spikeball came out of the box,” the mayor said in reference to the wildly beach and backyard game that’s distributed from right here in Kankakee County. “I think it’s neat, different. There’s nothing like this in Kankakee County.”
The mayor said this could help bring to the city’s core that long-sought-after entertainment-style development.
“This can add to what we are trying to do. We want to make this area a destination, and I truly believe this can help bring people to our downtown,” Curtis said.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.