A four-person business partnership between Kankakee husband and wife duo, Cory and Marissa Alford, center, Chebanse’s Derrick Barney, left, and Manteno’s Dwayne VadeBonCouer, right, are targeting a July 4th weekend opening of axe throwing and arcade location called Splitting Targets near downtown Kankakee at 257 S. West Ave.

Axe-throwing may be one the fastest-growing sports, and Kankakee County’s first plunge into this trend now sits in the 4,200-square-foot warehouse space in the 200 block of South West Avenue, just outside of downtown Kankakee.

The facility is the result of a four-person business partnership between Manteno’s Dwayne VadeBonCouer, Chebanse’s Derrick Barney and Kankakee husband-and-wife duo Cory and Marissa Alford. Together, they celebrated a summer opening of Splitting Targets, 257 S. West Ave., Suite 1.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said he had just watched an axe-throwing event on ESPN when he learned of the business.

