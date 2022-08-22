Rebel Ice Cream Co

One of the most popular selections at Rebel Ice Cream Co. is the Superman flavor.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Last summer, ice cream began getting a makeover in downtown Kankakee at Rebel Ice Cream Co., from local business owner Terrance Hooper, who is well-known in the community for his operation of Grapes & Hops.

The ice cream shop opened over Memorial Day weekend and is located on the first floor of Burfield + Remington at 150 N. Schuyler Ave. The building is also co-owned by Hooper, who credits a lifelong love of ice cream for the inspiration to start the new business.

“I’ve been an ice-cream eater all my life,” he said. “I visit ice cream shops everywhere I go, and I’ve been more curious about what goes into the experience of ice cream.”

Recommended for you