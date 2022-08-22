Kathleen Wiedenfeld, One Neighbor at a Time

Kathleen Wiedenfeld, owner of One Day at a Time resale shop, is dedicated to helping community members in need of basic necessities, such as clean running water, indoor plumbing and protection from the elements. READ MORE

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin

At a storefront on Kankakee’s Station Street, a woman named Diane gathered her items near the register. Store owner Kathleen Wiedenfeld noted Diane is there almost every day and is one of the store’s biggest supporters.

Diane smiled and nodded in agreement as she described herself as “a walking advertisement” for One Neighbor at a Time, a resale shop that opened July 16 and assists in Wiedenfeld’s nonprofit of the same name.

“The mission behind it is to get people clean, running water; indoor plumbing; protection from the elements; and, overall, basic necessities for people,” Wiedenfeld said.

Recommended for you