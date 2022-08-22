While the word “coffee” springs to mind the likes of Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts, there is coffee made right here in Kankakee County under the name Llama Bean Coffee Co. Bonfield native Brandon Malone uses the help of animals on his family’s farm for work inspiration.

No, the llama, alpaca, pony, donkeys and emus are not grinding coffee beans on his parents’ Bonfield farm.

Rather, one special animal, a 15-year-old llama named Barb, inspired the theme behind Llama Bean Coffee Co., with artist friends custom designing the llama logo and artwork.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you