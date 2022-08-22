Brandon Malone stands on his family’s Bonfield farm where the inspiration for his company, Llama Bean Coffee Co., began. Malone founded Llama Bean Coffee Company in 2020 in honor of Barb, his llama, and produces ethically sourced coffee that gives back to the farmers that grow it as well as his hometown community.
While the word “coffee” springs to mind the likes of Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts, there is coffee made right here in Kankakee County under the name Llama Bean Coffee Co. Bonfield native Brandon Malone uses the help of animals on his family’s farm for work inspiration.
No, the llama, alpaca, pony, donkeys and emus are not grinding coffee beans on his parents’ Bonfield farm.
Rather, one special animal, a 15-year-old llama named Barb, inspired the theme behind Llama Bean Coffee Co., with artist friends custom designing the llama logo and artwork.
The animals’ initial business was that of a mobile petting zoo business. But after the pandemic shuttered the business in 2020, Malone shifted gears and started his own coffee company, where Barb served as his muse.
What makes Barb so special?
Barb’s dad was the first animal on the family’s farm when their petting zoo operation was started around 2005. Barb was born there a few years later.
Over the years, she’s been a crowd favorite when Malone has taken her around the community for petting zoos.
“People love Barb because she is a personality,” Malone said, noting Barb’s trademark sassiness and curiosity.
“In college, I was known as, not necessarily the llama guy, but the guy that had a llama and was always taking goofy pictures with her and stuff like that,” Malone said.
A 2014 Herscher High School graduate, Malone got involved with the coffee project at North Central College in Naperville, where he studied accounting, finance and business management.
His involvement with the college’s coffee project eventually led him down the path to starting his own coffee business in November 2020, he said.
The project involved forming a direct-trade partnership with coffee bean farmers in Guatemala, traveling to meet with the farmers twice per year, and paying the farmers a sustainable wage above market price for their coffee, Malone said.
Llama Bean Coffee is sourced from Peru and Guatemala with the same type of fair-trade partnerships, though Malone has not been able to visit the Peruvian farmers due to the pandemic.
The coffee is roasted and packaged at the North Central College Coffee Lab.
Malone currently has six varieties of coffee and hopes to expand his offerings. A popular blend is Tipsy Llama, a medium roast aged in a bourbon barrel.
Additionally, a portion of proceeds from the Llama Be Me — Espresso Yourself Blend are donated to support different organizations and causes each month.
Malone has been selling coffee at local events and farmers markets as well as online at llamabeancoffee.com.
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.