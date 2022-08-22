Since the opening of her business in March 2021, Bri Haug has been making a mark on the community — both literally and figuratively.

As the owner of the tattoo shop Electric Lady Lounge, Haug spends her days bringing art to life on the bodies of others. Along with her sister, Ari LaGesse, Haug has brought her dream to life in the shape of the Burfield & Remington-based business.

“It’s been wonderful [and] overwhelming,” Haug said. “A dream come true, honestly.”

