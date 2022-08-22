Earlier this spring, a new selection of beers began to pour on the west side of Kankakee.

Knack Brewing & Fermentation, 789 S. McMullen Ave., held a soft opening on April 22 before opening to the public on April 23. Between those two opening dates, the nano brewery in south Kankakee sold 755 beers.

That translates to nearly 63 beers served per hour — more than one beer per minute.

Recommended for you