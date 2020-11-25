Black Friday issue
Winners announced for the Great Grocery Thanksgiving Giveaway
Winners announced for the Great Grocery Thanksgiving Giveaway in today's edition!

Don't forget to pick up your issue of the Daily Journal today as it's an extra special day to read your hometown newspaper!

In today's edition you'll find all of our regular coverage of local happenings and important news to know, but we also announce the winners of the Great Grocery Thanksgiving Giveaway!

We also announce the winners of the Dress the Turkey coloring contest — and we also published all 420 entries we received. 

Dress the Turkey contest
Winners of the Dress the Turkey contest are announced in today's edition of the Daily Journal! We received 420 entries and decided to print them all! Pick up a copy and check 'em out!

And, as they say, but wait there's more! Today's paper also has all the Black Friday inserts you'll need to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping. You'll find the following in today's paper: 

ALDI • AMITA Health St. Mary’s • Bed Bath & Beyond • Best Buy • Big Lots • CVS • Dollar General • Dralle Chevrolet Buick • Blain’s Farm & Fleet • GameStop • Girard’s Ace Hardware • Health Alliance • Hove Nissan • Kohl’s • Kroger • Lowe’s • Menards • Michaels • Riverside Healthcare • Shoe Carnival • Tuffy Tire & Auto Center • Turk Furniture • Vaughn Furniture Outlet • Walmart

Where to get your copy!

You can pick up a copy at any of the following locations:

AROMA PARK

Berkot’s

Circle K

Dollar General

ASHKUM

Minit Mart

BEECHER

Casey’s

Circle K-Dixie Hwy

Dollar General

Silver Screen Video

Walt’s Food Center

BOURBONNAIS

Barnes & Noble

Casey’s

Chef Vaughn’s Kitchen

Circle K-Briarcliff

Circle K-Convent

Circle K-Northfield

Dee & Rene’s

Dollar General

Gulf Gas Station

Jewel/Osco

Kroger

Minit Mart-Main

Murphy Express

Pattycakes Cupcakery

Speedway

Tholens’

Walgreens

Walmart

BRACEVILLE

Casey’s

BRADLEY

Bradley Food & Liquor

Casey’s-Kinzie

Circle K-Kennedy

Circle K-N & S Kinzie

Circle K-Meadowview

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Hairworks

Luconi’s

Meijer

Meijer Gas

Minit Mart-Kinzie

Minit Mart-Route 50

Nana’s Cakery

Speedway

BRAIDWOOD

Berkot’s

Casey’s

Circle K

Dollar General

Marathon

Minit Mart

CISSNA PARK

Cissna Foods

Luke’s One Stop

CLIFTON

Circle K

Dollar General

Swami Corp

COAL CITY

Berkot’s

Corner Shell

Minit Mart

CRESCENT CITY

Casey’s

CULLOM

Casey’s

DIAMOND

Casey’s

Dollar General

Minit Mart

DWIGHT

Berkot’s

Casey’s-Watters

Casey’s-Union

Circle K-I-55-Route 17

Jensen’s

Route 66 Family Restaurant

Old World Liquor

GARDENER

Casey’s

Dollar General

Minit Mart

GILMAN

Dollar General

Fred’s Fuel & Food

Gilman OP Co

Hometown Shop N Save

K&H Truck Plaza

Wasmer’s Phillips 66

GRANT PARK

Casey’s

Circle K

Dollar General

HERSCHER

Casey’s

County West Market

CVS Pharmacy

Dollar General

Karyn’s Floral

Minit Mart

KANKAKEE

Ace Hardware

AMITA St Mary’s Gift Shop

Berkot’s

Busse & Rieck Flowers

Casey’s-Jeffery

Circle K-Court

Circle K-Indiana

Circle K-Washington

CVS Pharmacy

Dollar General-Station

Dollar Tree

Gas Depot-Indiana

Gas Depot-Nelson

G&S Grocery

Jewel

Joe’s Automotive

Joy’s Hallmark

Gas & Wash

Kankakee Pharmacy

Lori’s Restaurant

Marathon

Mike’s Corner Shell

Minit Mart

Murphy USA

Riverside Healthcare

Sal’s Grocery

Speedway-Riverstone

Speedway-Station

Stefari Café

Tholens’

Walgreens-Court

Walgreens-Kennedy

Walmart

MANHATTAN

Berkot’s

Dollar General

Hawk’s Liquor

Minit Mart

MANTENO

Berkot’s

Casey’s-Locust

Casey’s-Marquette

Circle K-Cypress

Circle K-Locust

CVS Pharmacy

Dollar General

Minit Mart-Southcreek

Minit Mart-Route 45-52

Minit Mart-Locust

MILFORD

Casey’s

Dollar General

MOMENCE

Berkot’s

Casey’s

Circle K-Dixie

Circle K-Gladiolus

Dollar General

Gas Depot

Southside Meats

Yanni’s

MONEE

Circle K

Dollar General

ONARGA

Best Supermarket

Casey’s

Phillips 66

PEOTONE

Berkot’s

Casey’s

Circle K

Dollar General

Family BP

Speedway

PIPER CITY

Piper City Convenient

SAINT ANNE

Casey’s

Circle K

Dollar General

SOUTH WILMINGTON

Minit Mart

WATSEKA

Berkot’s

Casey’s

CVS Pharmacy

Dollar General

MJ Food Mart

Pence Oil

Scotchmon’s East

Scotchman’s West

Sky Food Mart

Walmart

WILMINGTON

Belletti Food

Berkot’s

Circle K

CVS Pharmacy

Dollar General

Minit Mart

Wee Sip Liquors

