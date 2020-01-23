Daily Journal launches news app

Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.