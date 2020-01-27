The Daily Journal is proud to announce the “Coming To A Phone Near You” campaign starting today.
What does that mean to you? The Daily Journal is launching a “new” news app on Feb. 13. The app will allow you to more conveniently access Journal content on all of your mobile devices 24/7.
That content includes the Journal’s extensive coverage of local government and area happenings, keeping you up-to-date on matters of importance in your community. Also, you can access our acclaimed sports section and weekly podcast, as well as the many lifestyle, business and opinion items we publish daily in the Journal.
The Journal has been making strides in improving its digital offerings, and will now provide push notifications for breaking news stories, story updates and those so important high school scores during state playoffs and more.
Stay tuned! All will be revealed on Feb. 13 in the Daily Journal.
