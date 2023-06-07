Correction: June 8, 2023 Jun 7, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In the July 7 edition, the incorrect date was run in Church Briefs for the St. George Church Summerfest. The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options View more photos Photo Galleries Daily Journal 2023 Progress Awards Daily Journal 2023 Progress Awards