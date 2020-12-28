WORLDWIDE

Total cases: 80,844,732

Total deaths: 1,766,194

UNITED STATES

Total cases: 19,136,158

Total deaths: 333,129

ILLINOIS

Total cases: 937,909

Total deaths: 17,336

KANKAKEE COUNTY

Total cases: 10,451

Total deaths: 146

IROQUOIS COUNTY

Total cases: 2,233

Total deaths: 49

Sources: John Hopkins University, health departments

