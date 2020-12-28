WORLDWIDE
Total cases: 80,844,732
Total deaths: 1,766,194
UNITED STATES
Total cases: 19,136,158
Total deaths: 333,129
ILLINOIS
Total cases: 937,909
Total deaths: 17,336
KANKAKEE COUNTY
Total cases: 10,451
Total deaths: 146
IROQUOIS COUNTY
Total cases: 2,233
Total deaths: 49
Sources: John Hopkins University, health departments
