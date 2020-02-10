Community college offers painting classes
KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College’s continuing education department is offering painting classes this spring.
The classes, which do not award college credit, give participants step-by-step instructions to make their own paintings.
At the end of each class, participants take their painting home. Beginners are welcome. Supplies, including a 9-inch by 12-inch canvas, are provided. Each class is led by Patti Shidler. Cost for each class is $35.
Classes are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and include Winter Scene Painting, Monday, Feb. 24; Owl Painting, Wednesday, March 4; Easter Truck Painting, Monday, March 23; and Spring Red Truck Painting, Monday, April 6.
Online registration is available at kcc.edu/comejoinus. Sign up or login, select the course, click on the date, add it to your cart and checkout. To register by phone, call 815-802-8207.Tractors for a Cure Cash Bash set for March 21
PEOTONE — Tractors For a Cure Inc. will host a Cash Bash fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Peotone American Legion, 109 E. North St., Peotone. Each ticket includes a chance to win the grand prize of $1,500 and food, beer wine, bottled water and soda for two. Attendees must be 21 and older.
There also will be a Last Man Standing raffle with a minimum bid of $100 for a toy tractor with the chance to also win a patio set, fire pit and patio cooler filled with spirits.
During the event, additional raffles will feature a 50-inch television, Instant Pot and wireless earbuds, for a cost of $10 per ticket or three for $20. Split the pot raffles also will be held throughout the event with six tickets for $5.
Cash Bash tickets are $50 and admits two people. All proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Tickets are available at the Will County Farm Bureau (Joliet Location), Peotone Bowling Alley, by messaging Tractors for a Cure at facebook.com/tractorsforacure, online at tractorsforacure.com or by calling Debbie Werner at 815-478-5182, Gary Jurres at 708-258-9353 or Denise Lowe at 815-295-5059.Since its inception in 2011, the nonprofit organization has helped raise more than $230,000 for cancer research.
FSA encourages producers to enroll in programs
BOURBONNAIS — The USDA’s Farm Service Agency encourages agricultural producers to enroll in the Agriculture Risk Loss (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs. Enrollment deadline for the 2019 crop year is March 15.
Although more than 200,000 producers have enrolled to date, FSA anticipates 1.5 million producers will enroll for ARC and PLC. By enrolling soon, producers can beat the rush as the deadline nears.
ARC and PLC provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues.
The programs cover the following commodities: barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium and short grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.
Until March 15, producers who have not yet enrolled can enroll for both 2019 and 2020 during the same visit to an FSA county office unless yield updates are requested. Additionally, farm owners have a one-time opportunity to update PLC payment yields that take effect beginning with crop year 2020. If the owner accompanies the producer to the office, the yield update and enrollments may be completed during the same office visit.
For more information on ARC and PLC and how to apply, visit fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc.
The Kankakee County FSA office is located at 685 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais.Website available to verify voting status
Iroquois County Clerk Lisa Fancher reminds residents that the tool “Am I Registered” allows individuals to answer that very question quickly.Iroquois County residents can access the link at co.iroquois.il.us/resources/elections and then click on “Are You Registered to Vote?”
Enter your name and ZIP code and voter registration status will be displayed, as well as the polling place location.
Those who also enter their address can view which districts they are eligible to vote on.
For more information, call the county clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.—Daily Journal staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!