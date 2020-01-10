Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN LIKELY TONIGHT AND AT TIMES ON SATURDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ILLINOIS, COOK, DUPAGE, FORD, GRUNDY, IROQUOIS, KANKAKEE, KENDALL, LIVINGSTON, AND WILL. IN NORTHWEST INDIANA, BENTON, JASPER, LAKE IN, NEWTON, AND PORTER. * FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN WILL ENVELOP THE AREA THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY MORNING BEFORE BECOMING MORE PERIODIC AND EVENTUALLY CHANGING OVER TO WINTRY PRECIPITATION SATURDAY AFTERNOON OR NIGHT. RAINFALL TOTALS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON OF TWO TO FOUR INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL ACCUMULATIONS AND HIGH RAINFALL RATES MAY CAUSE FLOODING OF AREA RIVERS AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. * IMPACTS...RIVER AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING LIKELY. ROADWAYS, VIADUCTS, DITCHES, AND OTHER POOR DRAINAGE AREAS MAY BE IMPACTED IN URBAN AREAS. AGRICULTURAL LAND AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS MAY BE INUNDATED IN RURAL AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&