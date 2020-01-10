Tree recycling available in Kankakee
KANKAKEE — Christmas trees will be picked up and recycled on regular garbage and recycling days in the city of Kankakee.
Residents can place their tree where they normally put their trash or brush to be collected. The trees also can be placed in the back alley of the residence.
To be properly recycled, trees must be free of all decorations, lights and plastic bags. For safety reasons, do not place trees outside against the home and bring all outdoor electrical lights inside.
“We’ve had a few residents contact us about where to put their trees. Our department of public works will handle it as a normal trash day. We appreciate our residents who help us keep our city environmentally friendly,” Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said.
Residents who would like to provide their address for tree pick-up should call 815-933-0472.
WILMINGTON — State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, is hosting a Senior Medicare Patrol Program from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Wilmington Public Library, 201 S. Kankakee St.
All seniors are encouraged to attend to learn more about preventing health care fraud.
Attendees will hear from representatives from Age Guide to learn about the best ways to detect Medicare fraud, receive information on how to prevent falling victim to health care fraud and learn the steps to take to report Medicare fraud.
Additionally, community groups will be on hand to discuss various senior services and community programs available to seniors. The event is free and open to all seniors. No reservations are required.
Online computer classes available at KCC
KANKAKEE — The Continuing Education Department at Kankakee Community College is offering a number of online computer skills class dates. Options for start dates are Jan. 15, Feb. 12, March 18 and April 15.
Beginning Microsoft Word 2016 offers hands-on instruction on adding and editing text, moving text within the document, working on two or more documents simultaneously and formatting text. The class also includes how to save, retrieve, copy, organize and print documents. Cost is $129.
Beginning Microsoft Excel 2016 teaches participants shortcuts and tricks for quickly and efficiently setting up fully formatted worksheets. Topics include writing powerful mathematical formulas and using the function wizard automatically calculate statistics, loan payments, future value and more. Cost is $129.
Microsoft Excel – Pivot Tables teaches advanced features, functions and capabilities through practical and information-packed lessons. Cost is $94.
QuickBooks 2019 series is for small business owners who want to learn to manage invoices, pay bills and track expenses. The class is focused on business finances and teaches the accounting software’s more advanced features. Cost is $199.
These courses do not award college credit. For more information and or to register, visit ed2go.com/kankakeecc. Call KCC at 815-802-8206 for more information.
