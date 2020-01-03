Voter registration assistance available
Iroquois County officials are reaching out to elderly and handicapped residents as they prepare for the 2020 primary election. If you are not registered to vote, and wish to be, call the county clerk's office at 815-432-6960.
A list of registrars and locations to register voters is available at the clerk’s office, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka, during officer hours: from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additionally, you may register to vote online at co.iroquois.il.us/resources/elections. Click on the Paperless Online Voter Registration link and follow the instructions. Eligible voters must hold a valid Illinois Driver’s License or an Illinois state issued identification card.
In order to be eligible to vote at the polls for the March 17, 2020, election, the last day to register is Tuesday, Feb. 18. The last day to register online is Sunday, March 1.
Electors may now apply to vote by mail either in the clerk’s office, by phone at 815-432-6960 or co.iroquois.il.us/resources/elections to print a Vote by Mail Application.
The last day to vote early in the County Clerk’s office before the March 17, 2020 Primary Election is Monday, March 16, 2020.
Handicapped and elderly voters may also vote at their polling place not accessible to them, by requesting a special application from the County Clerk's Office. Election Judges will assist voters who have properly applied for "Curbside Voting." Election judges are available to provide assistance when needed if a friend or relative cannot assist the voter at the polls.
For any information concerning registration or voting for the handicapped, call the County Clerk's Office at 815-432-6960.
Planetarium sets for free days for residents
CHICAGO — Adler Planetarium in Chicago has set its 2020 Illinois Resident Discount Days, where Illinois residents receive free museum entry to the museum with valid proof of residence. Museum entry provides access to all exhibitions and experiences, excluding the historic Atwood Sphere Experience and sky shows.
2020 Illinois Resident Discount Days are:
• January 7-9, 20-22
• February 4-6, 11-13, 17-20
• March 9-12
• April 20-23
• May 10-16
• June 2, 9, 16
• August 22-23, 31
• September 1-4
• October 12-15
• November 11, 17-19
• December 4-6
Adler Planetarium is located at 1300 S. Lake Shore Dr., Chicago. For more information, and to plan your visit, go to www.adlerplanetarium.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!