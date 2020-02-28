Kankakee students will perform play March 13-15
KANKAKEE — “Once on This Island” will be presented by Kankakee High School in the school’s auditorium at 7 p.m. March 13 and March 14, and at 2 p.m. March 15.
The play tells the story of Ti Moune, who is a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.
Adult tickets are $10, and student tickets are $7. Children 4 and younger are admitted free, but do need to reserve a seat. Tickets can be purchased at the door, but tickets purchased in advance at the box office allow for audience members to select their seating. Box office hours will be held through March 5 from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the auditorium.
For more information, follow “Kankakee High School Drama” on Facebook.
St. John to host spaghetti supper Feb. 29
BEECHER — St. John Lutheran Sunday School will host its 42nd annual Spaghetti Supper from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Beecher Amvets Hall, 532 Gould St.
Carryouts will be available. Cost for supper is $8 for adults and $4 for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Those in preschool and younger eat free.ICGS to present ‘Leap Into the Past’
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Genealogical Society will present “Leap into the Past” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29, in the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
This is an opportunity to learn how to take your genealogical research to the next level. Join members of the ICGS to learn more about the collections and records that the group preserves, how to utilize “Find a Grave,” the benefits of using “Roots Magic,” how to organize your search and more.
Refreshments will be served 9 from 10 a.m.
For more information about this free program, call the ICGS office at 815-432-3730, send an email to iroqgene@gmail.com, visit the group’s website at www.iroquoiscountygenealogy.org, or find them on Facebook.
The ICGS is located in the Old Courthouse Museum and has the same hours of operation, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
