Free lunch available for kids 18 and younger
KANKAKEE — Two organizations are coming together to ensure children up to age 18 won’t miss lunch.
Organized by We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries and the Northern Illinois Food Bank, free lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. now through March 31 at Pioneer Park, 698 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee.
Only carry-out lunches will be available.
KCCASA offering free virtual activities for kids
KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault is now offering free virtual activities on Facebook for students in kindergarten through high school. Activities include virtual story time, coloring contest, Netflix bingo, art activities and more.
Find the free activities at facebook.com/kccasa1440
City of Kankakee accepts payments by phone
KANKAKEE — In an effort to follow the “stay at home” order and reduce spread of the coronavirus, the city of Kankakee offices are currently closed to the public, but will continue to provide services.
Payments can now be accepted over the phone at 815-933-0515. More information on other services can be found in the city of Kankakee’s action plan at citykankakee-il.gov under public service announcements.
“In these unchartered times, we must prioritize public health and public safety,” Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said in a press release. “The administration will continue to be flexible to ensure services are delivered to our residents and business owners.”
