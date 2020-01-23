Community college offers painting classes
KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College's continuing education department will offer five new painting classes this spring.
The classes, which do not award college credit, give participants step-by-step instructions to make their own paintings.
At the end of each class, participants take their painting home. Beginners are welcome. Supplies, including a 9-inch by 12-inch canvas, are provided. Each class is led by Patti Shidler. Cost for each class is $35.
Classes are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and include Valentine Gnome Painting, Monday, Feb. 3; Winter Scene Painting, Monday, Feb. 24; Owl Painting, Wednesday, March 4; Easter Truck Painting, Monday, March 23; and Spring Red Truck Painting, Monday, April 6.
Online registration is available at kcc.edu/comejoinus. Sign up or login, select the course, click on the date, add it to your cart and checkout. To register by phone, call 815-802-8207.
Rules of the Road course gives driving refresher
WATSEKA — Watseka Public Library will host a free Rules of the Road review course from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Feb. 5. The review course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam.
It is taught by an experienced instructor from the Office of the Secretary of State Driver Services Department. The instructor will discuss the information and answer questions participants may have about the exam or the process of obtaining or renewing a driver's license.
Along with a review of the Illinois Rules of the Road manual, the review course is a valuable tool in refreshing the public's knowledge of Illinois driving laws, traffic signs and practical driving skills.
Drivers 75 and older are required to take a driving test to demonstrate their driving ability when their driver's license comes up for renewal. The class is open to anyone who wants to refresh their knowledge or learn more about Illinois driving laws, including those who are not required to renew their license at this time.
Register by calling the library at 815-432-4544 by Monday, Feb. 3.
Forest Preserve offers programs
CHANNAHON — The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host programs featuring this February.
Valentine’s Day Nature Cards take place from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 8, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 S. Walnut Lane, in Channahon. Participants will use nature to make Valentine's Day cards.
A Snow Moon Campfire and Hike will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Participants will enjoy a campfire, s’mores, fun facts about the moon. There will also be a hike to catch a glimpse of the full moon.
Both programs are free and open to all ages. Register by Feb. 7 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
