Banking scholarship now available
Applications are now available for the Illinois Bankers Scholarship.
As a member of the Illinois Bankers Association, Iroquois Federal participates in the Illinois Bankers Scholarship Program.
The Illinois Bankers will award several scholarships for the 2020-21 school year.
The scholarships are designed to promote the development and continuation of a vibrant talent pool of future leaders in the field of banking.
The key distinction of the scholarship is applicants must be sponsored by an IBA member financial institution and an officer from the bank and must be considering a career in the banking industry.
For more information, contact the Illinois Bankers Association at scholarships@ilbanker.com or 217-789-9340.Community college offers painting classes
KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College’s continuing education department is offering painting classes this spring.
The classes, which do not award college credit, give participants step-by-step instructions to make their own paintings.
At the end of each class, participants take their painting home. Beginners are welcome. Supplies, including a 9-inch by 12-inch canvas, are provided. Each class is led by Patti Shidler. Cost for each class is $35.
Classes are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and include Winter Scene Painting, Monday, Feb. 24; Owl Painting, Wednesday, March 4; Easter Truck Painting, Monday, March 23; and Spring Red Truck Painting, Monday, April 6.
Online registration is available at kcc.edu/comejoinus. Sign up or login, select the course, click on the date, add it to your cart and checkout. To register by phone, call 815-802-8207.
