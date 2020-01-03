Kankakee United’s first meeting set for Jan. 28
KANKAKEE — The first meeting for Kankakee United will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the third-floor meeting room of the Kankakee Public Library. The group plans to meet monthly on the last Tuesday of each month. Information on how to be involved with Kankakee United will be provided at Jan. 28 meeting.
The mission of Kankakee United is to reduce gun violence involving African-American boys and men younger than 25 years of age in Kankakee by uniting community resources to increase neighborhood engagement, address trauma related concerns and remove employment barriers. Since the partnership between the city of Kankakee and Cities United began, a local leadership team was formed to help execute the goals of the Kankakee United plan.
“I want to thank all of the community stakeholders who participated in providing information and assisting with data collection,” Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said. “As a result, the city of Kankakee adopted public safety strategies. Now it is time to engage our youth and community to work towards the goals of the Kankakee United plan.”
Linh Williams, executive assistant to the mayor, will be the new city lead for Kankakee United. To view the Kankakee United plan, visit citykankakee-il.govSen. Joyce to open local campaign office
KANKAKEE — Illinois State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, will have a grand opening event for his 40th Senate District campaign headquarters, 15 Meadowview Square in Kankakee, from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 4.
Joyce was appointed to the 40th District seat in November after former Sen. Toi Hutchinson retired to take a job in the Pritzker administration. He faces several opponents in the March 17 Democratic primary election.
The 40th Senate District includes most of Kankakee County, including portions of Will County, including Manhattan, New Lenox and Frankfort; Cook County, including Rich and Bloom townships; and several Grundy County communities.
The senator will discuss his priorities for the office with those attending the event, where you can learn about volunteer opportunities and enjoy light refreshments.Deadline approaching for civic leaders’ scholarship
KANKAKEE — Scholarships will be awarded to help graduating high school seniors and full-time college students in the amount of $2,000 per student.
In partnership with the Kankakee Public Library and Community Foundation, an event will be held to recognize the recipients based on academics, positive leadership, extra-curricular school activities and community involvement. In order to selected, applicants must interview with the scholarship committee.
The United Negro College Fund reports that barriers to graduating from college for some African-American students is evidenced by low retention rates nationwide which is partially because of data that shows 65 percent of African-American college students are independent, according to a news release from the city. This means the students must balance pursuing higher education with a full-time job and other responsibilities.
“This scholarship is very intentional about removing those barriers for this specific group of students,” Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said in the news release.
To qualify for the scholarship, students must be a Kankakee resident. Any applicant who is a 2020 graduating senior at any of the three high schools within the city limits, including Kankakee High School, Bishop McNamara Catholic School or Kankakee Trinity Academy are eligible.
Applicants must submit:
1. Cover sheet and student information
2. Academics and post-high school education plans
3. School and extra-curricular activities
4. Community service and/or church involvement including a one-page double-spaced essay
No taxpayer funds are utilized for the scholarships, according to the news release.
The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Feb. 28.
The 2020 African American Civic Leaders’ Scholarship Committee will select the recipients and notify them no later than Friday, March 27.
For more information on requirements and procedures, visit citykankakee-il.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!