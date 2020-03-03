Get your tickets for ICGS’ ‘Scottish Clans and Castles’
CRESCENT CITY — The Iroquois County Genealogical Society will sponsor “Scottish Clans and Castles” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main St., Crescent City.
The program will include a presentation by Dr. Loarn Robertson’s on histories, families, castles and genealogical information. Robertson is a native of Scotland who came to the U.S. to attend the University of Illinois, and he now resides in Tuscola.
Tickets are available now and include lunch. Though pre-registration is not required, it is requested so the group can make sure enough food will be available, plus seating is limited. There is also a discount ticket price if tickets are purchased in advance, rather than at the door. To purchase tickets online, visit the group’s website at www.iroquoiscountygenealogy.org.
For more information, visit the ICGS office inside the Old Courthouse Museum at 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. You may also call 815-432-3730 during the business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or send an email to iroqgene@gmail.com.
The ICGS is a non-profit organization which brings many programs to those who have an interest in genealogy.
Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics
MANTENO — Polar Plungers will brave frigid waters Lake this weekend in support of Special Olympics Illinois.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge will take place Saturday, March 7, at Manteno Lake, 851 N. Main St, Manteno. Registration is at noon, with the plunge starting at 2 p.m.
All Polar Plungers are required to collect a minimum of $100 in donations. People are encouraged to come in costume and to form teams.
To form a team, each member (minimum of five people to qualify) must raise a minimum of $100 in donations. Meeting these requirements will qualify plungers for team prizes.
Plungers will receive incentive prizes based on the amount of money they raise. By raising the minimum of $100, you will receive an official Plunge hooded sweatshirt. Sweatshirts will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis the day of the plunge. All individuals who do not receive a sweatshirt or other incentive level prizes will be mailed a corresponding prize in April.
Over the past 21 years, some 78,000 plungers have raised more than $22 million. Participants can register at plungeillinois.com or by contacting Patty Welsh at 708-929-2113 or pwelsh@soill.org
Senior St. Patrick’s Day celebration returns
BRADLEY — The St. Patrick’s Day senior dinner will celebrate 31 years on Tuesday, March 10, as the annual event will be held at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, Illinois.
The celebration is sponsored in part by the villages of Bradley and Bourbonnais, Bourbonnais Township and Bourbonnais Township Park District. It brings together Bourbonnais Township senior citizen residents ages 55 and older for an old-fashioned Irish dinner, entertainment and a night of fun.
Tickets are $7 each and available for purchase at the Bourbonnais Township Park District Recreation Station, 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley, or online at www.btpd.org.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The classic corned beef and cabbage dinner will be served at 5 p.m. followed by entertainment at 6 p.m.
“The Village of Bourbonnais is pleased to partner with the Bourbonnais Township, Bourbonnais Township Park District and Village of Bradley to provide an evening of fun for seniors,” said Mayor Paul Schore in a press release. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone in their festive green.”
Seniors are encouraged to purchase tickets early as there are a limited 300 available. This event is offered to residents of Bourbonnais, Bradley and unincorporated Bourbonnais Township.
To learn more about this senior community event and additional information, visit villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/events
