The Tri-Point FFA Chapter will host a Christmas movie showing of “The Grinch” Saturday, Dec. 14, at Tri-Point High School, just before Cullom’s Christmas on Main Street event.
Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. for the moving showing from 2 to 4 p.m.
Parents can enjoy the movie with their children or can drop them off. Supervision will be provided.
All ages are welcome. Refreshments will be served. Attendees are asked to bring their own pillow and blankets.
GRANT PARK — The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park, in conjunction with its Holiday at Hogwarts Wizard-themed dining, is hosting a Dobby’s Sock Drive.
Donations of new pairs or packages of socks will be collected through Jan. 2 at the Bennett-Curtis House and Northfield Square Mall by the Bennett-Curtis House’s Harry Potter-themed tree in center court.
Socks will be donated to the Salvation Army in Kankakee.
Those who donate, take a photo by the Harry Potter tree and tag The Bennett-Curtis House using #DobbysSockDrive, will be entered to win a complimentary ticket to a Wizard Dinner at The Bennett-Curtis House.
Sock drive planned at Bennett-Curtis House
KANKAKEE — During December, Ideal Solution Weight Loss — Kankakee will collect thermal/insulated gloves, hats, socks and scarves for Our Shepherd’s Clothing Closet. All items will be donated to the local homeless population.
Donations can be dropped off at 805 N. Kennedy Drive Suite B, Kankakee during the following hours: Monday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to noon and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and Saturday, 7 to 11 a.m.
BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society Christmas open house will be 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Letourneau Home/Museum, 708-714 Stratford Drive E., Bourbonnais.
The public is invited to tour the museum’s artifacts, view the old-fashioned Christmas tree with gifts displayed and enjoy holiday refreshments.
Those who attend the Christmas open house also will have a chance to pick the top BGHS news story/event of the past 10 years.
BRADLEY — Starfish Family Homes eighth annual Spirit of Starfish Giving Fundraiser will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Quality Inn and Suites, Bradley. Starfish Family Homes provides foster care support services in the Kankakee area. Starfish advisory board chair SueAnn O’Connor and event organizers are rounding up donated items to provide a Christmas gift for every foster child in Kankakee County.
“Each year, many children in our county spend Christmas day hoping for that special toy or item they’ve been wishing for all year long,” O’Connor said. “Many generous people are working hard to help us provide gifts and toys that will make their holidays memorable.”
At the event, attendees can purchase a gift to donate and add a handwritten message to send to a local area foster child. The fundraiser also includes an auction of raffle items, music, entertainment, snacks, refreshments and a cash bar.
Starfish Family Homes is the foster care arm of Indian Oaks Academy, which provides nationally recognized treatment for hard-to-place boys and girls with harmful sexual behaviors, developmental disability or youth with severe emotional and behavioral problems. The academy is a member of the Nexus family of treatment programs.
For more information or to donate a gift or auction item, call LaVella Darby at Indian Oaks Academy at 815-802-3700 or O’Connor at 815-932-2554.— Daily Journal staff reports
