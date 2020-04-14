KCC continuing education program offers virtual courses
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Community College’s Continuing Education and Career Services Department is inviting the community to participate in free online courses conducted via Zoom, an online video chat application.
A “Virtual Drum Circle” will be 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 1.
“If you don’t have a drum at home, you can use your desktop, a pan or even a small bottle with coins as a rattle,” said Dawn Wrobel, the course leader.
Wrobel will lead participants through several rounds of drumming/percussion. In addition to offering this drum-related course, Wrobel is a part-time teacher for KCC, an experienced crafter and pet enthusiast.
An April 17 course will teach participants how to make a memory box keepsake for Mother’s Day. The course will offer a simple way to create an unforgettable memory box that can be customized for any special occasion, Wrobel said.
Participants will be asked to have some basic supplies, including paper and pens or markers. The completed project can use items found in most homes.
“The important thing will be the messages you lovingly create,” Wrobel said. “These are gifts from the heart and will be treasured by whoever is lucky enough to receive your gift.”
The course is set for 7:30-8:30 p.m. April 17.
To register for one or both courses, visit kcc.edu/comejoinus or call 815-802-8207 and leave a message. A staff person will return the call within one business day
After registering, participants will receive the link and password for the class. This course does not award college credit.
Annual aluminum can promotion postponed
Belson Steel is postponing its annual Earth Day aluminum can promotion due to social distancing guidelines currently in place. Company officials hope to host the event sometime in July.
Also, they are extending the deadline for the SCORE program to July 31. Rather than delivering prizes to the schools at the end of the school year as usual, the company hopes to award them at the beginning of the next school year in August.
KAN-I website offers assistance information
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges for people around the world. Locally, residents in Kankakee and Iroquois counties can find resources and information at kanihelp.org.
The KAN-I Help website offers information for those who need assistance finding food, paying bills, accessing mental health services, finding shelter, transportation and other resources.
KAN-I Help, is a comprehensive community information system designed to connect residents of Kankakee and Iroquois counties with government agencies, publicly financed human services and nonprofit organizations. KAN-I Help allows individuals and families to search local services providers and agencies.
Welcome to the discussion.
