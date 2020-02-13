Iroquois Federal Foundation identifies 5 areas of support
WATSEKA — Since its inception in July 2011, the Iroquois Federal Foundation has awarded over $1,919,000 to nonprofit organizations in the Illinois counties of Champaign, Iroquois, Kankakee, and Vermilion and in the Osage Beach, Mo, area.
The foundation has identified five areas that it emphasizes in support: affordable housing, education, health and human services, youth programs and general community improvement.
Grant applicants must demonstrate Section 501(c)3 status and relevance to the foundation’s areas of giving.
Questions about the grant application or other information can be directed to Rhonda Pence, 201 E. Cherry St., Watseka IL 60970 or 815-432-2476.
The grant applications also are available on its website, iroquoisfed.com, under the title Iroquois Federal Foundation.Historical society names citizens of the year
MANTENO — The Manteno Historical Society has named its 2020 Manteno Citizens of the Year.
This year’s recipients are former Mayor Jerry Pearce and current Mayor Timothy Nugent for their achievements, services and contributions to the Manteno community.
The organization also announced that the recipient of the Lucille Thies Personal Achievement Award is Ken Klipp, as a former resident of Manteno for making a notable impact outside of the Manteno/Rockville area.
All three individuals will be honored during the 32nd annual Heritage Banquet at noon April 26 at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno.
Tickets at $40 per person, with children younger than 12 years admitted for $15.
For more information or to learn how to get tickets, contact Jeff Jarvis at 815-933-2055.Banking scholarship now available
Applications are now available for the Illinois Bankers Scholarship.
As a member of the Illinois Bankers Association, Iroquois Federal participates in the Illinois Bankers Scholarship Program.
The Illinois Bankers will award several scholarships for the 2020-21 school year.
The scholarships are designed to promote the development and continuation of a vibrant talent pool of future leaders in the field of banking.
The key distinction of the scholarship is applicants must be sponsored by an IBA member financial institution and an officer from the bank and must be considering a career in the banking industry.
For more information, contact the Illinois Bankers Association at scholarships@ilbanker.com or 217-789-9340.Spay Illinois hosting a low-cost pet vaccine clinic
MOMENCE — Spay Illinois is taking appointments for its low-cost pet vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at River Valley Animal Rescue, 3960 Vincennes Trail, Momence. The clinic offers both one- and three-year rabies vaccines, distemper combos, Bordetella, Lyme vaccine, Lepto vaccine, heartworm testing, microchipping and more.
Flea and tick and heartworm prevention medication will be available for purchase that day.
To make an appointment, call 630-961-8000.
Spay Illinois a registered nonprofit organization in Illinois dedicated to making pet care affordable for all owners.— Daily Journal staff report
