ONU revamps computer science department
BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University recently re-imagined and revamped the Department of Computer Science and Emerging Technologies, formerly known as the Department of Computer Science.
Based on the advice of industry leaders, the Council of Software Programmers and the University’s CSET Advisory Council, the Walker School of Engineering and Technology decided to modify requirements, expand course concentrations and add more certification options.
Changes to the curriculum and degree requirements will go into effect for the fall 2020 semester.
The program changes also will incorporate the university’s cybersecurity lab, housed in Reed Hall of Science.
Olivet’s department of CSET is an Amazon AWS Academy, offering courses in cloud foundations, cloud architecture and cloud development. Students can pursue certifications in CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Server+, CompTIA Linux+, AWS-CDA, AWS-CP, AWS-CSA, EC-CIH and EC-CEH and will become familiar with Python, Java, PHP, C and Assembly languages.
ONU offers three degrees in the department, a Bachelor of Arts degree in computing technology, a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and emerging technologies and a Bachelor of Science degree in cybersecurity.Wreaths Across America matches donations
Local volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood are honored next December on National Wreaths Across America Day.
Now through Jan. 15, 2020, any $15 wreaths sponsorships received through wreathsacrossamerica.org/IL0013P fundraising group will be matched by Wreaths Across America.
On Dec. 14, nearly 26,000 fresh balsam fir wreaths were placed by 3,000 volunteers at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. The goal for next national Wreaths Across America Day — Saturday, Dec. 19 — is to place a wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried there, 52,000.
“Each wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift of remembrance from an appreciative American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.
To sponsor a $15 veteran’s wreath through the Operation Care Package directly, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org
Fall in love with KVTA’s ‘Almost Maine’
Kankakee Valley Theatre Association announced the cast of “Almost Maine” to be performed at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and Feb. 16 in the Black Box Theatre at the KVTA studios, 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee.
“Almost Maine,” written by John Cariani, is set in the fictional town of Almost, Maine. One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised, hearts are broken, love is lost, found and confounded and residents will never be the same.
“Almost Maine” is directed by Josh Hedding-Hess with assistant director Jill Shapkauski. The cast includes Andy Beasley, Courtney Bradley, Lai Jen Lozano, Jarrid Norden, Joshua Reisinger and Paul Synder, all of Kankakee; Robert Bishir, of Momence; Deena Cassady, Kyle Cassady, Abby Colbert, Alexander Hamilton, Case Koerner, Chelsea McKay, Andy Stephens, Matt Williams and Amy Winkle, all of Bourbonnais; Tessa Dattilo and Becky Routson, both of Bradley; and Noah Phalen, of Hoffman Estates.
Tickets are on sale now at KVTA.org or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510.Census sets hiring event for Jan. 11
BRADLEY — The United States Census Bureau will have a Census Hiring event from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Bradley Library. Jobs are now available for the 2020 Census and applications are currently being accepted. Fill out an application at the library or just get additional census information.
