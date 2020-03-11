Exchange puzzle, enjoy coffee at library event
CLIFTON — The Central Citizens’ Library District invites the community to a Puzzle Exchange & Coffee Hour event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 21.
Participants are asked to bring puzzles they are finished with and exchange them with other patrons who attend the jigsaw puzzle exchange. The library also will have puzzles available to work on as well as coffee.
The event is free and registration is not needed. The library is located at 1134 E. 3100N Road, Clifton. For more information, call 815-694-2800.
Organ recital series coming to Olivet
BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University's Ovid Young Memorial Organ Recital Series will bring three accomplished organists to the Bourbonnais campus.
The series honors the memory and musical career of Dr. Ovid Young, who passed away in 2014. Young was an Olivet alumnus, pianist, organist, composer and conductor. Young had to his credit more than 7,000 performances in major concert halls, churches and colleges around the world.
The spring performance schedule and guest musicians are:
Monday, March 16: Kevin Edens, director of music and resident organist at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Iowa City, Iowa.
Monday, March 23: Andrew Kreigh, director of music and liturgy at Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Madison.
Monday, April 6: Josh Ring, a DMA candidate for organ performance and pedagogy at the University of Iowa.
All performances will be at noon in the Betty and Kenneth Hawkins Centennial Chapel on the Bourbonnais campus. There is no admission charge.
Woodworking craft show coming to Manteno
MANTENO — The Illinois Veterans Home of Manteno will host a Spring Woodworking Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6-10.
The show will include Easter and spring decor, birdhouses of many shapes and styles, floral arrangements and wreaths, woodcrafts, art and hand-painted items. Coffee and cookies will be served.
The show will be held in the woodworking room at the veterans home, 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno.
Project will put archive of newspapers online
KANKAKEE — In partnership with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley and Olivet Nazarene University, the Kankakee Public Library will digitize its archive of Daily Journal newspapers.
Publications from 1854 to 2014 will be digitally searchable via the internet. The library's archival collection of the Kankakee Daily Journal microfilm will be out of service during the process.
