Music teachers to host meeting, presentation
BOURBONNAIS — The Kankakee Valley Music Teachers Association will meet on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Room 131 of the Larson Fine Arts Center on the Olivet Nazarene University campus.
A business meeting will be conducted at 6:30 p.m., following by a presentation on "Healthcare for Cristofori's Instrument; Care and Maintenance for Your Piano's Best Sound" by Robert Evans.
Pizza Wars returning to BBCHS on Feb. 11
BRADLEY — The second annual Pizza Wars is coming Feb. 11. An event presented by the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Academic Foundation, the 2020 Pizza Wars is a fundraiser for BBCHS student scholarships and for the Class of 2021.
In addition to supporting the school and its student, the event allows the community to try the offerings of many pizzerias in Kankakee County and vote for their favorite. The event will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 in the East Gym at BBCHS, 700 W. North St., Bradley. The cost to attend is $5 and the event is open to the public.
For more information, contact Laurie at 815-937-3707.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!