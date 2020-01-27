Tractors for a Cure Cash Bash set for March 21
PEOTONE — Tractors For a Cure, Inc. will host a Cash Bash fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Peotone American Legion, 109 E. North St., Peotone.
Each ticket includes a chance to win the grand prize of $1,500 and food, beer wine, bottled water and soda for two. Attendees must be 21 and older.
There will also be a Last Man Standing raffle with a minimum bid of $100 for a toy tractor with the chance to also win a patio set, fire pit and patio cooler filled with spirits.
During the event, additional raffles will feature a 50-inch television, Instant Pot and wireless earbuds, for a cost of $10 per ticket or three for $20. Split the pot raffles will also be held throughout the event with six tickets for $5.
Cash Bash tickets are $50 and admits two people. All proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Tickets are available at the Will County Farm Bureau (Joliet Location), Peotone Bowling Alley, by messaging Tractors for a Cure at www.facebook.com/tractorsforacure, online at www.tractorsforacure.com or by calling Debbie Werner at 815-478-5182, Gary Jurres at 708-258-9353 or Denise Lowe at 815-295-5059.
Since its inception in 2011, the nonprofit organization has helped raise more than $230,000 for cancer research.Local students receive academy nominations
Congresswoman Robin Kelly has nominated high school students from the 2nd Congressional District for admission to the three U.S. military academies.
“It’s with great pride that I nominate these extraordinary young men and women to attend our nation’s finest military academies,” Congresswoman Kelly said. “They have earned their nominations through hard work, discipline and an abiding willingness to serve our nation. They will represent the 2nd Congressional District and our country with honor and distinction.”
Kelly nominated the following local students for admission to the class of 2024: U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, Nicholas Fraser of Manteno; U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., Zachary Randazzo of Bourbonnais and Nicholas Fraser of Manteno; and U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., Nicholas Fraser of Manteno.
Each academy will review the list of students nominated and select the finalists for admission as cadets. The academies have a competitive application process and are ranked annually among the best colleges in America. Upon graduation, the cadets become U.S. military officers and typically serve at least five years in the armed services.Volunteers sought for Ombudsman Program
The Catholic Charities is seeking volunteers for their Ombudsman Program, which protects and promotes the rights and quality of life for those who reside in long-term care facilities in Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties.
Staff and volunteers in the Ombudsman Program are advocates who seek to resolve complaints on behalf of individuals who receive long-term care services. Program team members also assure that the interests of residents are represented to policymakers and governmental agencies.
Interested individuals must pass background checks, complete training and be able to make a two-hour weekly commitment. Training programs begin in March.
Contact Dorothy at 815-724-1246 or dwalker@cc-doj.org to learn more about volunteering.
Ombudsman services are confidential and free. Call 815-724-1120 or 1-800-252-8966.
Visit catholiccharitiesjoliet.org.FSA encourages producers to enroll in programs
BOURBONNAIS — The USDA’s Farm Service Agency encourages agricultural producers to enroll in the Agriculture Risk Loss (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs. Enrollment deadline for the 2019 crop year is March 15.
Although more than 200,000 producers have enrolled to date, FSA anticipates 1.5 million producers will enroll for ARC and PLC. By enrolling soon, producers can beat the rush as the deadline nears.
ARC and PLC provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues. The programs cover the following commodities: barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium and short grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.
Until March 15, producers who have not yet enrolled can enroll for both 2019 and 2020 during the same visit to an FSA county office unless yield updates are requested. Additionally, farm owners have a one-time opportunity to update PLC payment yields that take effect beginning with crop year 2020. If the owner accompanies the producer to the office, the yield update and enrollments may be completed during the same office visit.
For more information on ARC and PLC and how to apply, visit fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc.
The Kankakee County FSA office is located at 685 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!