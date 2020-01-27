Weather Alert

...FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE TONIGHT AND TUESDAY... FREEZING DRIZZLE COULD DEVELOP TONIGHT AND LINGER INTO TUESDAY. ANY FREEZING DRIZZLE THAT DOES OCCUR WOULD LIKELY RESULT IN UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKWAYS BECOMING ICY. IF CONFIDENCE INCREASES IN WIDESPREAD FREEZING DRIZZLE, THEN A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WOULD LIKELY BE ISSUED. PERSONS PLANNING TRAVEL TONIGHT AND TUESDAY SHOULD CLOSELY MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO LEAVE EARLY TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH INTENDED DESTINATION.